Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Hope's avatar
Hope
18h

“The Jackson settlement sends a different message: intellectual courage has value, scholarly debate deserves protection, and those who stand up for these principles will not stand alone.”

Thank you FAIR.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
18h

Congratulations on this victory, Professor. Should be unnecessary but today it is very necessary. More of these Ws, please!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture