Fair For All

Fair For All

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Tom's avatar
Tom
3h

IHRA includes: “Accusing Jewish citizens of being more loyal to Israel, or to the alleged priorities of Jews worldwide, than to the interests of their own nations.”

If this alone can define antisemitism, then I am a raging antisemite for I firmly believe that more than a few of our oligarchs are more loyal to Israel than the U.S. Some even hold dual citizenships thus begging the question.

I would strongly advise the IHRA to delete this particular statement.

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Steve's avatar
Steve
3h

> The IHRA also states that “criticism of Israel similar to that leveled against any other country cannot be regarded as antisemitic.”

And how about criticism far and above what is leveled against other countries? E.g. criticism of any other country in the Middle East? Criticism of how Hamas (the de-facto government of Gaza) treats the Palestinians? Criticism of Iran or Iraq? Afghanistan? Does that disproportionate criticism of Israel become antisemitic? Because that's where we are now. Israel is held to a higher standard than almost any other country in the world.

And, I conclude the reason is either antisemitism, or general hatred of the West.

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