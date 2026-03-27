Fair For All

Fair For All

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James Martin's avatar
James Martin
11h

As to the day of silence I am not at all in agreement as it merely continues the elevation of victim status and I’m against allowing our schools and our students to be used as political fodder. Where do you draw the line? How about a Day of Silence for all the white students who’ve been subjected to anti white racism in and out of academia or a Day of Silence for men, especially white men, who’ve been relentlessly bashed for decades now, or a Day…….. see where I’m going here. The whole idea could turn our schools into some kind of victim Olympics, no? And that’s assuming that they’d even allow the same opportunities for men or whites

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
12h

Good work!

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