We are pleased to introduce the 2025-2026 FAIR Artist Grant, an opportunity available to our community of artists who carry out work that aligns with, advances, and supports FAIR’s mission in the arts.



Through the FAIR Artist Grant, mission-aligned artists have the opportunity to win competitive funding that will reward them not based on their identity group or ideological allegiance—as many arts grants quietly continue to do—but instead on the quality and integrity of their work.



Since our first granting cycle in 2023, we have awarded $16,000 in direct funding to twenty artists spanning industry, background, and geography. Learn more about our 2023-24 Artist Grant Winners and 2025 Artist Grant Winners.



Art is the most powerful transmitter of ideas in human history. If we want to influence minds and change culture, we must create culture. Help us in our mission to build a new culture that frees artists from groupthink by donating to the Artist Grant Fund.

“Programs like the FAIR Artist Grant are absolutely worth supporting—they empower artists at the grassroots level, create space for bold storytelling, and help ensure that new voices continue to shape the future of American theatre. We’re deeply grateful.” - Frank Mihelich, 2025 Artist Grant Winner

Part One of FAIR’s Curriculum Webinar Series: The Conscience of Democracy

Join us on October 27th at 7pm EST for a discussion between Nadine Strossen and Robert P. George, moderated by our very own Monica Harris! Rather than merely looking backward at what our founders accomplished, we will examine how today’s Americans—across all demographics, backgrounds, and beliefs—are applying those same foundational principles to solve contemporary problems. We’ll demonstrate that democracy isn’t a relic to be preserved, but a living experiment that demands our active participation.

FAIR in Conversation - Against the Machine by Paul Kingsnorth

Join FAIR in Conversation on October 29th at 7pm EST as we take momentary detours from our mechanized lifestyles and reflect on the ideas and values that have truly enabled us to flourish as humans. Amid today’s highly technical, material, and fast-paced world, it is easy to lose sight of the thing that matters most – our common humanity and where it is headed. In pursuing FAIR’s work of promoting a pro-human culture based on common and shared values, the October FAIR in Conversation highlights the increasingly popular book, Against the Machine.

FAIR News Podcast

For audio versions of our FAIR News and FAIR Weekly Roundup newsletters, subscribe and listen to FAIR News Weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or via RSS feed.

