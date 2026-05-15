We have exciting news to share: FAIR is a finalist in the Jack Miller Center’s Civics Innovator Competition, and our own Dr. Adam Seagrave will be presenting on the national stage at the 2026 National Summit on Civic Education in Philadelphia next week.

This is a major achievement for FAIR, and we want you to celebrate it with us.

Each year, the Jack Miller Center — one of the nation’s most respected organizations dedicated to civic education and the principles of America’s founding — brings together educators, scholars, policymakers, and philanthropists from across the country to advance the cause of civic renewal in American schools. This year’s summit, themed around the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary and the enduring relevance of the American founding, promises to be one of the most significant gatherings in civic education in recent memory.

And FAIR is proud to be part of it.

Dr. Seagrave, one of FAIR’s lead curriculum developers, is an Associate Professor in the School of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership at Arizona State University and co-founder and co-director of the Race and the American Story Project. His academic work sits at the intersection of civic thought and the American political foundations that FAIR’s Many Stories, One Nation curriculum was designed to explore.

At the summit, Dr. Seagrave will present highlights from our curriculum and bring FAIR’s educational vision to a national audience of donors, thought leaders, and civics professionals. His presence reflects the caliber of expertise driving our curriculum: rigorous, principled, and deeply committed to helping students understand who we are as Americans and what our founding ideals demand of us as citizens.

FAIR has been selected as a finalist in the Jack Miller Center’s Civics Innovator Competition, a “Shark Tank”-style pitch competition in which selected organizations present their projects before a live audience for a chance to win $10,000. This unique competition identifies bold, catalytic projects with the potential to shape civic education for generations, and we believe Many Stories, One Nation does this, and much more.

Three winners will be selected by breakout session attendees on Tuesday, May 19, and will then be promoted to a national audience of donors and education leaders. The $10,000 prize would directly support FAIR’s continued work to bring this curriculum into schools across the country, funding teacher training, outreach, and the materials that make lasting adoption possible.

Many Stories, One Nation does something rare in today’s educational landscape: it teaches the full, complex story of America without resorting to division. At a time when polarization is rising, public school enrollment is declining, and civic knowledge is at historic lows, our curriculum offers students something they desperately need: meaningful, honest, and unifying civic education. FAIR’s curriculum encourages students to see themselves not as adversaries, but as participants in a shared national — engaging with our history and principles as allies in building the foundation for a better future.

This summit is an opportunity to expand FAIR’s educational network and introduce our curriculum to the educators who need it most. Stay tuned — we’ll report back after the event with updates on Dr. Seagrave’s presentation, the competition results, and the new connections made on behalf of the students and communities we serve.

Moments like this don’t happen without the support of people who believe, as you do, that American students deserve better. If this recognition inspires you, please consider making a gift to FAIR. Every dollar goes directly toward bringing our curriculum into more classrooms, training more teachers, and reaching more students. The Jack Miller Center has given us a national stage. Help us make the most of it.

Donate now and help us win and grow from our work in Philadelphia.

We are incredibly grateful for this recognition and energized by the opportunity ahead. FAIR was built on the conviction that American civic education can, and must, do better. Philadelphia is our next step toward making that vision real.

Onward,

Monica Harris

Executive Director, FAIR

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The War on Words: A Conversation with Nadine Strossen

From college campuses to corporate boardrooms to the chambers of Congress, the pressure to restrict speech is intensifying, and it’s coming from every direction. Nadine Strossen and Greg Lukianoff have heard every argument for censorship, and they take each one apart in their new book, The War On Words: 10 Arguments Against Free Speech―And Why They Fail.

Join Fair For All’s Executive Director Monica Harris on Thursday June 11th, 4pm PT / 7pm ET, for a conversation with Strossen, a member of FAIR’s Board of Advisors and former ACLU president, as they dissect the case for censorship and what it will take to defend free expression in an era that is increasingly hostile to it.

This webinar will be livestreamed on FAIR’s X, Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and Zoom.

Register Here

FAIR in Conversation is Back!

This month’s topic: What happens when certain questions become too dangerous to ask? Join FAIR In Conversation on Wednesday, May 27th, 8pm ET, for a discussion on taboo topics, alleged hoaxes, and the role of open inquiry in the search for truth.

FAIR in Conversation has relaunched with a new monthly format built for this moment. We’re leaning away from books and into the issues themselves: the debates, decisions, and developments that are defining what fairness, free speech, and equal dignity mean in America, and beyond, right now.

Each session will center on a pressing topic of the day, drawing on a curated mix of articles, book summaries, short essays, podcasts, films, and other multimedia resources to ground the conversation before opening the floor for discussion. Sessions will be virtual, open to all FAIR members, and designed to be as accessible as they are substantive. You don’t need to have read anything in advance. Just bring your curiosity, your willingness to listen, and your commitment to engage in good faith.

These are exactly the conversations America needs now, and we are committed to modeling them. Sessions will run monthly from April 29th to September 23rd. We hope you’ll join us!

Register Here

FAIR Educators Alliance 2025-2026

Join the FAIR Educators Alliance for the 2025–2026 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies to support educators, communities, and local chapters—and to advance positive change at the local, regional, and national levels.

Following the presentations, participants will have space for open-forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 7 PM ET via Zoom Duration: 1 hour

Join Us!

Note to readers: We have paused the FAIR News podcast. If you prefer listening, rather than reading these newsletters, an audio version is available directly on the Substack app. Thank you for tuning in!

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