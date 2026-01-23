Dear Friends of FAIR,

FAIR is excited to announce our participation in the Minnesota Council for the Social Studies (MCSS) Annual Conference, February 20-21, 2026, at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minnesota. As part of this year’s theme, “Cultivating Civic Spaces: Foundations for a Thriving Democracy,” FAIR will introduce Minnesota educators to the American Experience Curriculum, our comprehensive high school social studies curriculum designed to meet the moment our democracy needs.

The Minnesota Council for the Social Studies conference brings together educators dedicated to the vital work of preparing young people for democratic citizenship. This event provides an ideal platform to connect with Minnesota’s social studies educators who are committed to preparing students for active, informed citizenship. FAIR’s booth will feature curriculum materials, implementation resources, and opportunities to discuss how The American Experience can support teachers in creating classrooms where students learn to think rather than what to think.

FAIR’s American Experience curriculum represents a significant shift in how we approach civic education. Rather than avoiding difficult conversations about America’s past and present, the curriculum equips students with the tools to engage thoughtfully across differences — skills essential for sustaining a healthy democracy. FAIR’s curriculum has been assessed by the Johns Hopkins School of Education as meeting rigorous Ethnic Studies standards in California. The course also emphasizes constitutional principles, authentic inclusion of diverse voices, and evidence-based approaches to understanding our shared American story.

At a time when many educators struggle to navigate polarized classrooms and contentious subject matter, The American Experience offers a proven framework. The curriculum incorporates civil discourse techniques including “steel-manning” and “star-manning,” frameworks that teach students to engage opposing viewpoints with intellectual honesty and respect. Rather than prescribing ideological positions, it encourages critical thinking about complex historical and contemporary issues through primary sources, diverse perspectives, and structured dialogue.

Joining FAIR at the conference will be volunteer advocates who understand firsthand the challenges facing educators and families in communities grappling with questions of civic education, viewpoint diversity, and authentic inclusion. Their presence demonstrates FAIR’s grassroots commitment to supporting educators on the ground. FAIR is honored and excited to contribute to these conversations and to support teachers illuminating the path forward for their students and communities.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, the need for rigorous, balanced civic education has never been more urgent. The American Experience curriculum is part of FAIR’s broader evolution from identifying problems to offering tangible solutions. While FAIR continues its important civil rights advocacy work through federal litigation and Office for Civil Rights complaints, we recognize that sustainable change requires providing educators with high-quality alternatives to divisive approaches.

We invite Minnesota educators attending the MCSS conference to visit FAIR’s exhibit space to learn more about The American Experience. Whether you’re seeking a social studies elective or exploring ways to strengthen students’ capacity for civil discourse, our team will be available to discuss how this curriculum might support your teaching goals. Educators can also learn about professional development opportunities and implementation support as we work toward Fall 2026 classroom pilots across multiple states.

We invite our supporters to donate to these efforts as we fundraise for mapping the American Experience Curriculum to Minnesota Standards and prepare for revisions to better align. We need your support!

For more information about The American Experience curriculum or to schedule a conversation with FAIR representatives at the conference, please visit fairforall.org or stop by our booth on February 20-21.

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

The Body-Mind Connection: How Physiology Is Often Overlooked in Mental Health Care

Emerging research suggests profound connections between diet, mood, and mental wellness. Yet medical orthodoxy has largely sidelined these conversations, even as rates of anxiety and depression, especially among young people, reach unprecedented levels. Why aren’t we having more robust discussions about whether nutrition might be part of the picture? What happens when legitimate scientific inquiry gets dismissed because it challenges established protocols? This first webinar will focus on adults, with a second conversation for adolescents coming soon. These aren’t anti-medicine questions; they’re pro-inquiry questions.

Beyond Race: Addressing Multiracial Identity in Modern America

This conversation will directly support FAIR’s American Experience curriculum, which embraces the experiences of multiracial Americans in our national dialogue about identity and belonging. The fastest-growing demographic category in recent census data is Americans of “two or more races.” Yet our racial discourse, especially in DEI frameworks, often forces multiracial Americans into boxes that don’t reflect their reality. How do you navigate belonging when society demands you choose? How do multiracial families help their children develop strong identities in a culture that insists on singular categorization? FAIR Advisors Eli Steele and Greg Thomas will explore how multiracial Americans aren’t just navigating existing categories; they’re actively shaping what it means to be American in the 21st century.

FAIR Educator Alliance 2025-2026

FAIR is launching the Educators Alliance for the 2025–2026 school year to equip PK–12 educators with the knowledge, strategies, and community support they need to foster schools that are more enriching and free from bias for students and educators.

Each monthly gathering will open with updates and presentations from FAIR staff, fellows, Chapter Leaders, and occasional guest speakers. Together, we’ll explore strategies for supporting educators, communities, and local chapters—and for advancing positive change at the local, regional, and national levels. Following presentations, participants will have space for open forum discussions to connect, seek advice, and coordinate on pressing issues in their schools. Breakout rooms will be divided into PK-6 and 7-12 grade levels with experienced teachers facilitating those conversations.

Meetings: First Thursday of each month at 7 PM ET via Zoom

Duration: 1 hour

