We’re excited to share that this week FAIR will release its comprehensive white paper, An Analysis of The California Ethnic Studies Model Curriculum, detailing how Critical Social Justice ideology has systematically compromised educational standards. This rigorous 24-page analysis documents the curriculum's failure to provide genuine liberal education and its harmful effects on students and families.

FAIR’s analysis reveals that California’s Ethnic Studies curriculum:

Promotes activism over balanced instruction, with explicitly political rather than academic goals

Reduces complex American history to simplistic oppressor-versus-oppressed narratives

Lionizes some groups while stigmatizing others, particularly portraying European Americans as sources of oppression

Presents ongoing oppression as fact while ignoring evidence of America's remarkable progress

Violates California's statutory requirements by prescribing single political orthodoxy without alternative perspectives

FAIR’s white paper includes powerful testimony from parents and students revealing a curriculum that prioritizes political conformity over critical thinking, leaving students feeling unsafe to express diverse viewpoints.

Our research also exposes how the curriculum’s claimed benefits rest on methodologically flawed studies. The most cited research involved only 67 students and failed to directly compare those who took ethnic studies with those who didn’t. Unquestionably, these are weak foundations that cannot justify mandates affecting millions of students.

It’s also important to recognize that this crisis extends far beyond California classrooms.

Recent investigations have highlighted the troubling ideological capture across institutions. Daniel Breitenbucher’s essay in FAIR's Substack documents how graduate psychology programs now require students to absorb specific ideological viewpoints rather than focus on professional competence. Breitenbucher reveals that professional organizations like the American Psychological Association have been “fully captured by ideology,” transforming ethical principles of “equal quality” into “equitable access,” which are fundamentally different concepts. The former prioritizes evidence-based practice, and the latter emphasizes ideological conformity.

The Institute for Creative Mindfulness (ICM) recently offered continuing education credits for “The Impact of Donald Trump on America- A Cultic Studies Perspective,” instructing therapists to view Trump-supporting patients as members of a “cult on a national scale” seeking “white majority and white power.” ICM’s course exemplifies the dangerous politicization of therapeutic relationships, potentially harming vulnerable patients. These examples illustrate how ideological capture creates barriers requiring conformity to specific political viewpoints rather than professional competence.

To address this crisis at its source, FAIR has developed its groundbreaking American Experience Curriculum for K-12 students. Rather than waiting until college when ideological patterns are already established, this comprehensive, balanced alternative meets ethnic studies standards without divisive ideology, building critical thinking foundations early.

FAIR’s curriculum:

Provides strong Constitutional grounding and America’s founding principles

Explores diverse experiences while emphasizing shared humanity and values

Develops critical thinking and civil discourse capabilities

Addresses multiracial Americans and perspectives transcending conventional racial categorization

Meets state standards in California and Oregon without promoting division

Has undergone rigorous review by Johns Hopkins School of Education

Students will learn to articulate philosophical principles supporting pluralism, evaluate tensions between unity and diversity, apply critical thinking to historical events, appreciate viewpoint diversity, and engage in civil discourse across differences.

Research shows intolerance increasing in schools while district leaders worry that polarization interferes with education. Meanwhile, public school enrollment declines and K-12 scores plummet to historic lows.

FAIR’s curriculum offers hope and a balanced approach bringing students together while teaching America's complex story and emphasizing shared values that unite us. From California's flawed ethnic studies mandate to ideological capture in psychology training to politically motivated professional development, these problems require systematic solutions.

FAIR's American Experience Curriculum is more than an alternative to divisive Ethnic Studies; it's a blueprint for education's true mission: developing informed, thoughtful citizens capable of engaging constructively across differences in our diverse democracy.

Why the Field of Mental Health is Fighting for its Life in Colorado

You won’t want to miss a panel discussion featuring a dynamic lineup of mental health experts and advocates addressing critical issues facing the field of mental health care in Colorado. We’ll delve into the background of the mental health field, exploring how professionals improve patient well-being while grappling with vulnerabilities to manipulation by social and political movements. Attendees will gain insights into Colorado’s current mental health landscape, which has been influenced and shaped by government regulations and bureaucracy, and how the spell of distrust that has paralyzed the field of mental health can be broken.

Investing in this event offers unparalleled value: hear directly from frontline professionals navigating these politically-charged waters; gain a deeper understanding of a field at a crossroads; and learn how to break the cycle of an ideologically-captured field of practice. Don’t miss this chance to be informed and empowered to support mental health reform in Colorado—secure your spot now!

