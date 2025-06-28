Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
1h

But does your curriculum provide the greater context in which the American Experience was/is developed?

- built on individual rights AND personal responsibility?

- built on Judeo-Christian values.

- that slavery was common throughout the world and done to and by people of all races. That the U.S. was among the first countries to ban slavery. That thousands of US citizens fought and dies to end slavery. Slavery was/is not a white people thing, but white people with Western values were the first to ban slavery. Slavery is horrible. How great then is it that old white guys (not really old) were the ones to eradicate it?

- that colonialism was done by many different cultures. It was not a white thing. But white people examined how it has adverse effects and has taken step to mitigate harm.

To understand the American experience you need to provide the context.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Frank's avatar
Frank
4h

I have received three job settlements for sex discrimination against men, and one settlement for black racism. In each case, they never tried to hide the discrimination.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture