Over the past few weeks, we’ve unveiled elements of FAIR’s groundbreaking American Experience Curriculum – from its philosophical foundations to its innovative teaching methods. We’ve introduced the curriculum’s balanced approach to exploring America’s complex history, its emphasis on shared values, and its focus on civil discourse skills. Now it’s time to meet the scholars and experts who crafted and reviewed each lesson with intention and care and made FAIR’s vision a reality.

Their combined expertise in history education, curriculum development, and educational leadership has created something truly unique in today’s polarized landscape: a Social Studies course that neither minimizes America’s struggles nor focuses exclusively on its failures, but instead offers students a path to understanding our shared story with honesty and hope.

Dr. Adam Seagrave - Academic Visionary

As Associate Professor of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership at Arizona State University, Dr. Seagrave brings profound scholarly expertise to FAIR's curriculum. Co-author of Race and the American Story (Oxford University Press, 2024) and recipient of the American Legion National Education Award for achievements in K-12 civics education, he has dedicated his career to helping students understand the complex relationship between American ideals and historical realities. Dr. Seagrave’s leadership on the Educating for American Democracy project and extensive work with K-12 educators ensures FAIR’s curriculum is both academically rigorous and classroom-ready.

Dr. David Ferrero - Educational Innovation Specialist

As an independent education consultant specializing in school redesign, Dr. Ferrero brings a unique perspective on educational transformation to the FAIR curriculum. With teaching experience at the Universities of Michigan, Washington, and Drexel, plus a background in journalism and high school teaching, he understands education from multiple vantage points. His scholarly focus on the philosophical foundations of education in pluralistic societies makes him ideally suited to develop a curriculum that respects diverse perspectives while seeking common ground. As a FAIR Education Fellow, Dr. Ferrero contributes original lesson content and ensures that our curriculum provides positive alternatives to divisive approaches.

Jonathan Burack - Master Curriculum Developer

With over three decades developing history materials and conducting teacher workshops nationwide, Jonathan Burack brings unparalleled curriculum expertise to the team. A Harvard graduate with an M.A.T. degree, Jonathan created the acclaimed MindSparks history materials, focusing on primary source interpretation and historical thinking skills. His development of programs like History Unfolding and Debating the Documents has shaped how countless students engage with historical materials. Jonathan’s deep experience teaching in diverse school settings and his lifelong fascination with America’s complex past informs many lessons in FAIR’s curriculum, from the immigrant experience to the impact of world wars on American culture and identity.

Dr. Kobi Nelson - Curriculum Design Expert

With a Ph.D. in Education and Human Development and two decades of educational experience, Dr. Nelson brings classroom-tested expertise to the Capstone portion of FAIR’s curriculum. Her diverse background includes teaching graduate seminar courses in secondary reading instruction, serving as a site professor for prospective teachers, teaching English Language Arts, working with multilingual learners, and facilitating professional learning communities. Dr. Nelson’s talent for developing dynamic curriculum materials and her deep understanding of student engagement and diverse learning needs were instrumental in creating a culminating project that will resonate with both teachers and students.

Lisa Gilbert - Curriculum Coordinator

A seasoned public health professional with a Master’s degree from UCLA’s School of Public Health, Lisa Gilbert brings a unique perspective on youth development to FAIR’s team. Drawing on 25 years of experience planning, implementing and evaluating public health programs in public and non-profit settings, Ms. Gilbert’s career spans across design and administration of programs at Kaiser Permanente, a youth service agency, and Santa Barbara County’s Public Health Department and its Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services. Having designed numerous adolescent-focused educational programs and curricula, Lisa applies her expertise and passion for promoting positive interpersonal connections among youth to the refinement and development of FAIR’s lesson plans and materials.

Dr. Ashley Rogers Berner - Academic Standards Guardian

As Deputy Director of the Johns Hopkins Institute for Education Policy and Associate Professor in the Johns Hopkins School of Education, Dr. Berner leads a team of reviewers ensuring that FAIR’s curriculum meets the highest academic standards. Her role as former Co-director of Moral Foundations of Education at the Institute for Advanced Studies in Culture brings valuable perspective on ethical dimensions of education. The rigorous review process led by Dr. Berner guarantees that FAIR’s curriculum satisfies educational standards for both American Social Studies and Ethnic Studies.

A Deeper Dive Into FAIR’s Curriculum

This week we’re also excited to provide a deeper look into the structure and content of The American Experience Curriculum, including:

A comprehensive lesson outline covering all nine units of the curriculum, from “Understanding Identity” to “The Future of American Pluralism”

A complete sample unit with detailed lesson plans illustrating how concepts introduced in lessons build progressively throughout each unit

Teaching resources that demonstrate FAIR’s unique civil discourse methodology

Examples of how character strengths and civil discourse are woven throughout lessons

As you explore this material, you’ll see that our team has crafted a journey through American pluralism that fosters a comprehensive understanding of identity, the principles of American governance, and the history and future of American pluralism.

With hope and gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

