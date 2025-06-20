Dear Friends of FAIR,

We’ve documented the crisis: reading and math scores are plummeting to historic lows and educational polarization is interfering with learning itself. But documenting problems isn’t enough anymore; it’s time for us to start solving them.

Today we’re ready to take you inside FAIR’s groundbreaking curriculum that will transform how students learn about identity and what it means to be American.

The American Experience Curriculum offers what every educator, parent, and student desperately needs now: a balanced, rigorous approach that explores America’s rich cultural heritage while emphasizing our shared humanity and founding principles.

What makes FAIR’s curriculum revolutionary? It achieves what others haven’t:

Applies pluralism concepts to help students navigate competing goods vs. simple right/wrong thinking

Develops civil discourse skills that students need for civic engagement

Teaches character strengths that transcend cultural boundaries

Combines constitutional foundations with the experiences of diverse ethnic groups

Addresses complex perspectives on racial and ethnic identity

Meets Ethnic Studies standards without the polarization

Brings students together instead of dividing them

This isn’t just another social studies course; it represents the beginning of a grassroots effort to prepare our youth to be responsible citizens in a heterogeneous society.

WATCH: Our promotional video to see how FAIR’s approach transforms classroom conversations from division to understanding.

Download our complete curriculum overview to explore the full scope of learning that will change how your students think about America – and themselves.

Next week, get ready for an exclusive deep dive into our lesson plans! We'll be releasing:

The first unit of FAIR’s curriculum that explores America’s founding principles, our evolving sense of national identity, and an introduction to civil discourse skills

Sample lessons with full teacher resources and student materials

Assessment strategies that measure both content knowledge and civil discourse skills

While other curricula choose sides, the American Experience chooses students. We’ve created academically rigorous content that builds bridges instead of walls and teaches America’s complex story with honesty and hope. Today’s students will be tomorrow’s leaders, and they deserve a curriculum worthy of that responsibility.

Help us bring this transformative curriculum to schools nationwide. Support FAIR's mission with a donation today and be part of the solution America’s students desperately need.

