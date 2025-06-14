Fair For All

Schools also tell kids that their parents are invalid or hateful/toxic, etc. for having a different perspective. Schools undermine parents and have lost the ability to discern true abuse. Having a different opinion is not abusive. When will school value parents again instead of placing a wedge between the parent and the child? When will resiliency, debate, listening skills be taught again? When will the focus be less on finding and celebrating victims and be more on finding and celebrating those who courageously overcome difficulties?

It is time to stop belittling parents and people the teachers/school don't even know. The trend that schools know more about the child in the classroom than the parent is not healthy. The trend to keep secrets from parents must also end. Most parents are incredibly valuable to their child and will be there for them for the rest of the child's life, not just part of a year in one grade. Estrangement is at an all time high, and I suspect schools are contributing to estrangement. It is not healthy for society.

Monica is a heroine. Also: great porch! Porch Rater: 10/10.

