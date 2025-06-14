Dear Friends of FAIR,

Imagine walking into your child’s classroom and seeing students reluctant to share their thoughts because they’re afraid their perspectives might be judged as “wrong” based on who they are or what they believe.

Picture bright young minds being taught to see their classmates primarily through the lens of group identity rather than individual character.

And while this is happening, imagine teachers who are caught in the middle—afraid to express their concerns and pressured to implement curricula they believe undermines student learning and social cohesion.

This isn’t a far-fetched dystopian scenario; it’s happening in schools across America right now.

While many of our nation’s children struggle to rebound from devastating academic losses supercharged by the pandemic, a deeper crisis is unfolding in our classrooms. Educational polarization is interfering with the very foundations of learning: curiosity, open dialogue, and the free exchange of ideas.

Research from George Mason University reveals that intolerance is becoming more prevalent in schools. A 2022 RAND Corporation study found that district leaders are deeply concerned that polarization around controversial topics is actively interfering with education itself. When students are afraid to ask questions, challenge ideas respectfully, or engage with different perspectives, they are deprived of vital learning opportunities.

The source of this educational crisis isn’t hard to identify. In cities like San Francisco, parents increasingly find themselves at odds with school boards over Ethnic Studies mandates implemented without proper approval or community input. Families describe curricula that teach ‘unfalsifiable ideas’ and sort students into rigid identity categories.

What’s happening in our schools doesn’t just harm academic achievement; it undermines the social-emotional skills students need to thrive in a democratic society. Instead of learning to navigate differences constructively, students are taught that disagreement equals harm and that certain perspectives are inherently invalid.

At FAIR, we believe there's a better way.

We believe students deserve a curriculum that teaches our complex history and America’s unique cultural heritage honestly—while building the skills required for democratic participation and good citizenship. We believe students deserve to learn about the unique, and often challenging, experiences of people from diverse religious, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds—while also discovering and embracing our shared values and common ground. Most importantly, we believe students deserve to see themselves and their classmates as full human beings capable of growth, understanding, and collaboration.

And that's exactly what FAIR's American Experience Curriculum delivers.

Developed by expert educators and validated by Johns Hopkins School of Education, FAIR’s curriculum explores America’s rich cultural heritage while emphasizing our founding principles, individual character strengths, and civil discourse skills.

Last Fall, we announced that FAIR was hard at work on this first-of-its-kind curriculum, and now we’re excited to share the progress we’ve made. Starting next week, we’ll take you inside our curriculum so you can see:

Examples of lesson plans that tackle complex topics without dividing students

Expert team profiles of the educators and scholars who created this balanced approach

Research-backed methods that build critical thinking while fostering unity

Real classroom applications showing how teachers can navigate sensitive topics constructively

You'll discover how students will learn to engage respectfully across differences, analyze multiple perspectives, and find common ground—skills that are essential for both academic success and democratic citizenship.

The stakes couldn't be higher.

We're not just talking about curriculum choices; we're talking about the kind of citizens we’re raising and the future leaders of our country. Do we want young Americans who see division as inevitable, or do we want them equipped with the knowledge and skills to bridge differences and work toward their shared interests and goals?

The crisis in American education demands our urgent attention. But with the right curriculum, expert support, and a robust commitment to balance, we can restore classrooms as places where all students thrive academically and socially.

Stay tuned as we show you how FAIR's American Experience Curriculum is making this vision a reality in schools across the country.

With hope and gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director, FAIR For All

