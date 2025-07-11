Fair For All

UDC's rejection was shameful and cowardly. Their students would have learned a lot from Monica Harris and others.

When critics—often from far-left or Marxist perspectives—accuse organizations like FAIR of “downplaying or dismissing systemic racism,” what they’re really doing is shifting the conversation away from universal human rights and toward a worldview that permanently divides people into identity groups. This isn’t just a philosophical debate; it’s an active campaign to rewrite our laws, our institutions, and our democracy itself. Right now, we see admissions policies, hiring standards, and even criminal justice rules being rewritten so that group identity, not individual merit or conduct, determines outcomes. This isn’t progress—it’s the deliberate erosion of the very principle that every individual is entitled to equal protection under the law, regardless of race, sex, or creed.

The American constitutional tradition—admired around the world—was built on the idea that rights belong to all people equally, not parceled out by group. When activists push for policies that treat people differently based on race or identity, they are not correcting injustice; they are destroying the protections that keep injustice at bay. History is clear: every society that has abandoned equal rights for group-based “equity” has ended up with more division, more resentment, and often, far greater persecution and violence. When the law is no longer equal, public trust collapses and democracy itself is put at risk.

So, to those who claim that defending universal civil rights is “minimizing” racism, the answer is simple: the most effective and lasting antidote to racism is a rock-solid commitment to equal rights and common humanity. Any ideology that undermines this principle—no matter how noble it sounds—threatens the very freedoms and protections that have made America, and similar societies, the freest and most just in history. Dividing us by race or group identity is not progress; it’s a reckless step backward that history has already proven leads to chaos, suffering, and the breakdown of everything that makes a free society possible.

list of countries and regimes that have used identity-based policies—often in the language of “justice” or “equity”—and failed, resulting in greater division and persecution:

Nazi Germany

Rwanda

Former Yugoslavia

South Africa (Apartheid)

Cambodia (Khmer Rouge)

Soviet Union (ethnic targeting and class-based persecution)

China (Cultural Revolution, ethnic policies)

Zimbabwe

Sri Lanka

Lebanon

