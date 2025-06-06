Fair For All

This reminds me of a workshop I took at New York Foundation for the Arts last July on writing a successful cover letter when querying to literary journals.

The panel were all 'queer' this, BIPOC that, me me me me...its function seemed to be telling white people to go to hell unless they're 'queer.'

One panelist claimed that the best cover letter she ever got went as follows: I'm a big fat black dyke and I....

In the chat I dared to suggest that the quality of the writing is what matters. Not the identity of the writer.

Later, I discovered that Rita Mookerjee, one of the panelists, posted a comment about me on X, calling me a "racist colonizer."

Further investigation revealed that Mookerjee has made public that she "avoids whyte people as much as possible..."

While seeking tenure at Worcester State University, which has a high percentage of white students.

The journal Mookerjee edits expressly says they won't publish white men.

I asked Mookerjee to remove my name from her post on X.

She responded with numerous racist epithets, written in lower case, including other vulgar expressions.

This person holds a PhD. Calls herself "Dr. Bitch" on X.

Nice, huh? Is this what 'inclusive' means?

I really want to know how the landscape is improved with people like this put into positions of power. Are Mookerjee's white students "safe" with her?

If a benign - and factual -- comment on the quality of writing deserves so much vitriol, in Mookerjee's opinion -- can you imagine how this vicious ideologue grades her students' papers, much less responds to their saying anything that she doesn't agree with?

Naomi Wolf is a "liberal journalist"? Did she approve that description? I don't think that she would identify as "liberal" these days. She is certainly a truth-seeking journalist but it does not appear that she has any interest in promoting "liberal" ideology -- to her credit.

