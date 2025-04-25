Dear Friends of FAIR,



Yesterday, in a significant victory for viewpoint diversity and academic freedom, the University of California faculty voted to reject a proposal to impose a controversial “liberated” Ethnic Studies course as an admissions prerequisite for the UC system. The proposal, developed by Ethnic Studies faculty at UC campuses, was controversial due to concerns about both its unfunded mandate and ideological content.

This decision represents a crucial win in FAIR's ongoing campaign against divisive educational frameworks. As we've long maintained, the “Liberated” Ethnic Studies model promotes “divisive and radical ideas that pressure students to become activists to foment a political revolution” rather than teaching “positive and universal lessons in empathy, compassion and understanding across multiple ethnicities.”

FAIR's Critical Role in This Victory

FAIR has been at the forefront of this battle through several key initiatives:

In May 2022, FAIR sent a letter to the UC Board of Admissions and Relations with Schools (BOARS) urging it to vote down a similar proposal

When the proposal was heard by other factions within UC’s governance, FAIR consistently urged them to vote it down

In June 2023 FAIR sent a memo to thousands of California high school superintendents and Board of Education trustees alerting them to the uncertain status of AB 101, the California law that would impose an Ethnic Studies graduation requirement in high schools. FAIR’s memo was instrumental in raising awareness among key stakeholders that if AB 101 remains unfunded, California school districts will face mounting costs – which may go unreimbursed – in implementing Ethnic Studies courses

FAIR sent a formal letter to the Academic Senate pointing out that the proposal to add a liberated Ethnic Studies prerequisite amounts to a $276 million unfunded mandate

FAIR coordinated a petition and garnered more than 2,200 signatures in opposition to adding a liberated Ethnic Studies course as a UC admissions requirement

Yesterday’s UC Faculty decision demonstrates the effectiveness of reasoned advocacy that champions viewpoint diversity and academic rigor.

While FAIR celebrates this victory, we know our work is far from complete. Even with this rejection, the CA state law requiring high schools to offer Ethnic Studies courses starting in Fall 2025 remains in place, and many schools have either decided to implement or are considering implementation of “Liberated” Ethnic Studies.

This creates an urgent opportunity for FAIR to provide schools with a non-divisive, positive, and unifying alternative.

FAIR's American Experience Civics Curriculum: A Better Path Forward

Despite the rejection of proposals to make Ethnic Studies a UC admission prerequisite, many school districts still face pressure to adopt these programs. AB-101 remains in place as an unfunded mandate requiring all California high school students to complete a semester of Ethnic Studies to graduate.

As California schools prepare for the Fall 2025 implementation deadline, FAIR is preparing to roll out its prohuman alternative: an American Experience Civics Curriculum.

Unlike ideologically-driven Ethnic Studies frameworks, FAIR’s curriculum:

Celebrates our nation’s diverse heritage while emphasizing our shared values and humanity

Teaches historically accurate content through multiple perspectives

Develops critical thinking and civil discourse skills without political indoctrination

Builds empathy and understanding across cultural differences

Cultivates civic responsibility and understanding of our nation’s foundational principles

FAIR's American Experience Civics Curriculum provides educators with a thoroughly researched, academically robust alternative that brings students together rather than drives them apart. Moreover, our curriculum will not only meet state Ethnic Studies requirements, but will also align with federal guidelines emphasizing civic education. To ensure academic excellence and alignment with state standards, Johns Hopkins School of Education is providing a rigorous review.

Now more than ever, schools need an alternative to help them navigate a highly polarized educational landscape. We know the demand is real because educators at school districts around the country are already reaching out for access to our groundbreaking curriculum.

How You Can Help

The UC Regents’ decision creates a window of opportunity for FAIR’s American Experience Civics Curriculum, but implementing it in schools this Fall requires your support. The most important and impactful way you can assist is by donating today.

While generous patrons have funded development of FAIR’s curriculum, we are still short of our $275,000 goal for roll out. At this critical juncture, we require funding for the final phase, including development of marketing materials, training and development materials, and high quality, professional training for educators to ensure they effectively implement FAIR’s curriculum.

Other ways you can support:

Spread the word : Share this announcement with school board members, educators, and parents in your community.

Volunteer : Join our curriculum team to assist with graphic and web design, on-the-ground marketing efforts, and community advocacy.

Bring FAIR to your school: Contact us to explore how you can help implement FAIR’s American Experience Civics Curriculum in your district.

Yesterday’s UC victory demonstrates what’s possible when concerned citizens stand up for educational excellence, academic freedom and viewpoint diversity. With your continued support, FAIR will ensure that the next generation of Americans learns about our diverse heritage through a lens that unites rather than divides.

Together, we can build an education system worthy of our democratic ideals. Please donate today!

