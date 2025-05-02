Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr's avatar
Chris DeMuth Jr
3h

Good. Treat people like... people. Race-based quotas are counterproductive, adversarial, and fail to confront the problems that they were intended to fix. Race isn't that useful a stat once corrected for cross tabs. It is literally skin deep. Its explanatory power is limited. It is good for preening college brochure covers. It is bad as a sorting mechanism for actually helping people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture