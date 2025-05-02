Dear Friends of FAIR,



In a significant victory for equal treatment under the law, FAIR is proud to announce that Arkansas has eliminated several discriminatory race-based quota systems for public board appointments that were at the center of our recent litigation.

Earlier this year, FAIR partnered with the Pacific Legal Foundation and Do No Harm to challenge Arkansas laws that mandated racial quotas in gubernatorial appointments to state licensing boards, including the Occupational Therapy Examining Committee and the Arkansas Board of Examiners in Counseling. Our litigation, filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas, argued that these quotas violated the Equal Protection Clause and Citizenship Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment by discriminating against qualified individuals based solely on their race.

FAIR’s lawsuit specifically challenged provisions requiring that "One (1) member shall be a member of a minority race" on the Occupational Therapy Committee, and appointments ensuring "at least one (1) member of an ethnic minority" on the Counseling Board. These mandates disadvantaged qualified applicants who did not meet the racial criteria, putting them squarely at odds with FAIR's mission of advancing a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity.

In direct response to our legal challenge, Governor Sarah Sanders signed House Bill 1365 (now Act 938) last week, successfully repealing these discriminatory practices. The legislation, sponsored by Representative Ken Brown, systematically removes racial and gender quotas from approximately twenty state boards, committees, councils, and commissions, ensuring that appointments will now be based on merit and qualifications rather than immutable characteristics.

This legislative victory represents a significant step toward FAIR's mission of advancing civil rights and liberties for every person, regardless of race or ethnicity. When public service opportunities are open to all qualified individuals without racial discrimination, everyone benefits from the most qualified leadership. FAIR applauds Governor Sanders and the Arkansas legislature for recognizing that public service should be based on merit, not group identity.

In a parallel development reinforcing the importance of merit-based systems, the White House recently issued an Executive Order addressing discriminatory practices by accrediting bodies. The April 2025 order, "Reforming Accreditation to Strengthen Higher Education," establishes accountability measures for accreditation boards that engage in discriminatory practices. This federal action aligns with FAIR's ongoing work to ensure that race-neutral, merit-based standards are upheld across all institutions.

The Arkansas victory is part of FAIR's broader strategy to challenge similar race-based quota systems across the country. With race-based board appointment mandates existing in 25 states, FAIR is committed to ensuring that qualification and merit—not race or gender—remain the determining factors for public service.

Jeff Jennings, attorney at Pacific Legal Foundation who represented FAIR in the litigation, noted: "Arkansas cannot disqualify individuals from public service because of their race. Courts have repeatedly struck down race-based appointment mandates as unconstitutional, and Arkansas should be no different. Public service should be based on qualifications, not immutable characteristics."

The repeal of these discriminatory quotas demonstrates that targeted legal action, combined with principled advocacy, can successfully advance colorblind equality under the law. It also highlights FAIR's commitment to using litigation as a tool to challenge policies that treat individuals differently based on race, ethnicity, or gender.

As we continue this important work, we're grateful to our members and supporters who make these advocacy efforts possible. Through litigation, education, and community building, FAIR remains dedicated to advancing a common culture based on fairness, understanding, and humanity. We believe that treating people as individuals, not as representatives of racial or ethnic groups, is essential to building a truly just and equitable society.

