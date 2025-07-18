Dear Friends of FAIR,

We are thrilled to announce the launch of Behind the Curtain, FAIR in the Arts’ new crowdsourcing project that will help expose discriminatory policies and practices in arts and entertainment.

Across the entertainment industry, artists, performers, craftspeople, technicians, and production staff are being excluded from employment, training, and funding based on their race, sex, ethnicity, or other immutable characteristics. Since establishing FAIR in the Arts in 2022, we have been monitoring these cases—such as those of Kevin Ray, Meg Smaker, and Kevin Lynch—closely.

Behind the Curtain operates as a comprehensive database where artists and others can upload evidence of discriminatory job postings, grant requirements, casting calls, and institutional policies that violate equal opportunity principles. Each submission is reviewed by our team to ensure accuracy and legal compliance before being made publicly available.

In documenting and publishing evidence of discriminatory and exclusionary practices that compromise fairness and block access in the arts, we hope to:

Raise awareness among artists and creative professionals, encouraging them to stand up for their civil rights.

Provide evidence to journalists, lawmakers, government agencies, and non-profit organizations seeking to expose and end exclusionary practices in arts and entertainment

Create accountability for institutions and organizations that have implemented discriminatory policies by encouraging them to return to merit-based practices.

Behind the Curtain represents a critical step in addressing what has become a widespread pattern of institutionalized discrimination across creative industries. By creating a public record of exclusionary policies, we hope to empower artists and industry professionals to make informed decisions about where to apply their talents and advocacy efforts.

Whether you’ve personally experienced identity-based discrimination, witnessed it, or are concerned about an organization’s policies or practices, we welcome you to share your evidence or story here.

Please help FAIR build a public database that informs, empowers, and drives change in film, theater, visual arts, music, and beyond.

Special thanks to James J. Harker and Kevin Lynch for their invaluable contributions to Behind the Curtain.

FAIR in Conversation

Join FAIR in Conversation July 23rd at 7pm ET for a lively discussion about The Parasitic Mind: How Infectious Ideas Are Killing Common Sense. Evolutionary psychologist Gad Saad establishes the argument that certain ideological movements undermine rational thought and stifle intellectual diversity. Employing the metaphor of a parasite to describe how these harmful ideas infect our minds and are spread through cultural institutions to distort our ability to engage in critical thinking, Saad examines postmodernism, identity politics, radical feminism, and cultural relativism, claiming that these ideas not only encourage censorship and erode individual freedoms but also threaten the foundational principles of Western civilization, including reason, scientific inquiry, and freedom of speech, expression, and thought.

An Evening with Stephen Reich: The Ideological Capture of Education

Stephen Reich is a former lawyer and current PhD student. His research concerns education’s capture by an ideological but evidence-poor Critical Theory, at the expense of cognitive science-informed best practices to effectively, efficiently, and equitably impart children with humanity’s most consequential knowledge and skills accumulated to date, necessary for both future innovation, and responsible participation in adult society.

Stephen’s upcoming doctoral research will examine the ideological underpinnings of teacher-training in Ontario and whether it is designed to prepare teachers for the reality of classroom teaching.

Stephen will touch upon how education has been captured at the ministerial level by Criticalism, and how learning science and a nationally-focused classical liberal curriculum which would benefit everybody has been cast aside for the ideological preferences of ministerial bureaucrats and ideologically captured educational academics. He is ready to propose a better way forward.

Stephen is a co-chair of University of Toronto's Heterodox Academy and a member of the organization’s national executive. Apart from his work in educational policy, Stephen is a former actor, and current choral director, vocalist and musical arranger.

Stephen will join us Wednesday, August 6th at 7:00pm ET via Zoom. You can register below.

We hope you will join us!

