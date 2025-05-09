Dear Friends of FAIR,



We are pleased to announce an important leadership transition within FAIR in Medicine. After a year of dedicated service as Interim Head, Dr. Nikki Johnson will be stepping down from her role. We extend our deepest gratitude to Dr. Johnson for her commitment to advancing FAIR's principles within healthcare during her tenure.

It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome Dr. Rick Bosshardt and Dr. Celia Nelson as the new Co-Directors of FAIR in Medicine. This leadership team brings complementary expertise and shared passion for promoting pro-human values in healthcare education and practice.

Dr. Rick Bosshardt joins us with impressive credentials as a board-certified plastic surgeon with over three decades of medical experience. After graduating from the University of Miami School of Medicine, Dr. Bosshardt completed his plastic surgery residency at the Naval Hospital in Oakland, California. Beyond his clinical expertise, Dr. Bosshardt has demonstrated exceptional communication skills through his many medical columns and op-eds, making complex healthcare concepts accessible to the public. His commitment to ethical medical practice and clear communication aligns perfectly with FAIR's mission to foster constructive dialogue about challenging issues.

Dr. Celia Nelson brings valuable perspective as a family medicine specialist with extensive experience in patient-centered care. Her approach emphasizes treating each patient as an individual with unique needs and circumstances, rather than through demographic categorization. Dr. Nelson's dedication to evidence-based medicine and individualized patient care exemplifies FAIR's principles of viewing each person as a unique individual rather than primarily as a member of a group.

Together, Drs. Bosshardt and Nelson will lead FAIR in Medicine's efforts to:

Promote medical education that emphasizes our common humanity while acknowledging individual differences

Support healthcare professionals who face challenges to scientific inquiry and open discourse

Advocate for patient care approaches that treat each person as an individual with dignity and agency

Foster respectful dialogue about complex medical ethics issues across different perspectives

This leadership transition comes at a crucial time when healthcare faces increasing pressure to adopt ideological frameworks that may compromise individualized patient care and scientific integrity. FAIR in Medicine remains committed to supporting healthcare professionals who uphold the principles of honest inquiry, treating patients as individuals, and maintaining a culture of respect and fairness.

We invite all members of the FAIR community to join us in thanking Dr. Johnson for her service and welcoming Drs. Bosshardt and Nelson to their new roles. We look forward to their contributions as we continue working toward healthcare environments where evidence-based practice and pro-human values thrive.

Warmly,

The Team at FAIR

