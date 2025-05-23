B'nai B'rith Monument to Religious Liberty, Philadelphia

FAIR is pleased to announce a significant victory for academic freedom and religious liberty. Dr. Marisol Quintanilla, an accomplished nematologist at Michigan State University (MSU), has been granted tenure following our advocacy on her behalf.

In October 2024, despite Dr. Quintanilla's exceptional qualifications—including 21 peer-reviewed publications, over $6.2 million in grants, and 189 extension talks—MSU's Department of Entomology denied her tenure. This decision appeared motivated not by academic merit, but rather by Dr. Quintanilla's religious convictions as a Seventh-Day Adventist.

Dr. Quintanilla had declined to identify her "gender" on mandatory university forms, believing these questions implicitly endorsed ideological positions contrary to her faith. After publishing an article critical of DEI policies in 2022, she faced demands to retract it and subsequently experienced what she described as "immense bias," including mockery from colleagues. Despite outperforming peers who received tenure—securing 10 times more funding and graduating 3-5 times more students—Dr. Quintanilla was denied advancement.

On January 10, 2025, FAIR sent a letter to Interim Dean Matthew Daum, detailing how the department's actions potentially violated Dr. Quintanilla's First Amendment rights and Title VII protections. Our analysis highlighted how requiring professors to affirm positions contrary to their religious beliefs violates constitutional protections against compelled speech. On May 13, 2025, Dr. Quintanilla received notification that her promotion to Associate Professor with tenure is supported by the Provost and President and will be recommended to the Board of Trustees in June, effective July 1.

Dr. Quintanilla's victory demonstrates that academic achievement and merit must remain the primary criteria for faculty advancement, and that religious liberty must be respected even as institutions pursue diversity initiatives. FAIR remains committed to ensuring that universities honor both excellence and freedom of thought, standing ready to provide support for those facing similar challenges.

