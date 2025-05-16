Dear Friends of FAIR,



FAIR has filed a formal complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights against the Council for Accreditation of Counseling and Related Educational Programs (CACREP). FAIR took this action to address concerns about mandatory ideological conformity in counselor education programs nationwide.

Submitted on May 13, 2025, the complaint targets troubling patterns within CACREP-accredited programs that evaluate students based on their personal values and beliefs. These programs often require students to affirm specific ideological positions regarding concepts like "whiteness" and "privilege," with academic penalties for those who dissent. CACREP standards mandate that counseling programs evaluate a student's "dispositions," explicitly defined to include "values and beliefs." This framework has enabled practices that pressure students to adopt specific ideological positions, marginalizing those with differing viewpoints, including those based on religious convictions.

The complaint details how a FAIR member faced academic pressure and stigmatization for questioning training that conflicted with her Buddhist principles, ultimately being forced to apologize for expressing her religious beliefs. This illustrates how ideological mandates create hostile educational environments for students with diverse perspectives.

FAIR's complaint follows the April 23, 2025 Executive Order to Reform Accreditation, which demands constitutional compliance in accreditation practices. FAIR argues that CACREP's requirements directly contradict this federal mandate.

The complaint emphasizes several harms caused by these practices:

Violation of First Amendment rights to free speech and free exercise of religion Creation of discriminatory educational environments based on race or ethnicity Undermining of critical thinking and independent thought Threatening students' academic futures through punitive measures for nonconformity

FAIR's complaint requests a thorough investigation of CACREP's standards, guidance to eliminate compelled speech requirements, and consideration of withholding federal funding from programs engaging in ideological coercion.

This case recalls Ward v. Polite (2012), where the Sixth Circuit held that dismissing a student for religious beliefs conflicting with program ideology may violate First Amendment rights. Despite this ruling, many counselor education programs continue to impose requirements that conflict with students' constitutional freedoms. As FAIR states in its complaint, "forcing ideology onto students doesn't just violate free speech; it also damages the credibility of our academic institutions." This aligns with FAIR's mission to advance civil rights while promoting a culture grounded in fairness.

The implications of CACREP's policies extend beyond counselor education. At stake is whether higher education should foster open inquiry or enforce particular ideological frameworks.

True multicultural competence comes not from enforced conformity but from engaging authentically with different perspectives. FAIR's action represents an important step toward ensuring that academic standards uphold constitutional principles and protect students' rights to maintain their own values without fear of academic penalty.

My Family and I: An Evening with Adam Gussow

Join Fair For All Monday, May 19th from 7-8:30pm for an exclusive book talk with Adam Gussow, professor of English and Southern Studies at the University of Mississippi and a world-renowned blues harmonica player. The author of My Family and I: A Mississippi Memoir, Gussow comes to New York City to share inspiring stories from his lifelong quest for racial reconciliation. From gigging in the streets of 1980s Harlem to graduate training at Princeton to teaching at Mississippi's most notorious prison, Gussow has lived a life uplifting Martin Luther King Jr.'s vision for a just, humane, and colorblind America.

FAIR in Conversation: a Book Club For the Curious

Are you trying to understand the protests and following disciplinary action that occurred at Columbia University and Washington University over the past few weeks? Our FAIR in Conversations online event on Wednesday, May 29th at 7:00 p.m. will present Illya Shapiro's work in his book Lawless and facilitate a conversation around the themes in the book and how they relate to recent events on campus.

FITA Launch ‘Afraid to Speak Freely’ – Survey of freedom of expression in the arts 2025

We’re excited to share our newly released report, Afraid to Speak Freely, which delves deep into the current state of free expression within the arts.

This comprehensive survey of over 480 artists and professionals highlights some alarming trends—most notably, a widespread climate of self-censorship, fear, and professional reprisals. The report underscores the growing pressures to conform ideologically, with many artists now feeling that expressing dissenting views could result in career-ending consequences.

