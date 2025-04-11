FAIR News: 2025 Artist Grant Winners
Dear Friends of FAIR,
FAIR is thrilled to announce the winners of our 2025 Artist Grant!
The FAIR Artist Grant was established as a fund for independent artists seeking support for professional activities that align with FAIR’s mission of advancing fairness, understanding, and humanity in the arts. Our purpose is to further a culture where all artists – regardless of their perceived identity group or belief system – can be judged on the quality of their work and practice their craft freely without fear. With an arts funding ecosystem that is still overwhelmingly driven by divisive DEI policies and groupthink, the FAIR Artist Grant is our effort to shift the tide back and reclaim core values of excellence, integrity, and free thought.
The winners of our 2025 Artist Grant span a wide range of artistic practices, professional backgrounds, and life experiences. They are filmmakers, theater artists, visual artists, writers, and educators. They are ambassadors, thought leaders, and innovators who represent our mission to change culture by creating new, better culture. We are honored to support their work.
FAIR congratulates our 2025 Artist Grant winners: Grand Prize – Julie Eicher Aguilar, Robert Cooperman, Maziar Ghaderi, Frank Mihelich, Lou Perez, Molly Surazhsky, Julia Wald, and and Elena Velez; Runners Up – Seth Clayton, Nicholas Cueva, Lauren Marshall, Kate Rodriguez, Tom Rowan, and Aleta Valente. Learn more about our Artist Grant winners here.
We are grateful to our donors and supporters who made the FAIR Artist Grant possible, especially the Snider Family Foundation. Please consider making a tax-deductible donation to support FAIR in the Arts here. With your help, we look forward to continuing to build a new arts & culture infrastructure.
Warmly,
Brent Morden
FAIR in the Arts
Congratulations to all artists! What a phenomenally talented and inspiring group. This is how we change culture. Kudos to FAIR for making it happen.