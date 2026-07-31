Fair For All

Fair For All

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
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What happened to Nikki Johnson, the former FAIR in Medicine director? I haven't been keeping up and wasn't aware of any imminent personnel changes?

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