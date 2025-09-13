Dear Friends of FAIR,

Constitution Day, established by Congress in 2004, commemorates September 17, 1787—the day our founders signed the Constitution. This federal observance day requires all educational institutions receiving federal funding to provide programming on the Constitution and recognize its vital role in civic education.

In honor of Constitution Day, FAIR will celebrate the enduring power of our founding document to guide us through these complex times. As an organization dedicated to teaching constitutional principles and American pluralism, we believe Constitution Day perfectly embodies our mission: helping students understand how our founding framework creates unity within diversity.

The timing of this celebration is particularly significant. At a moment when free speech faces unprecedented challenges. From campus restrictions to social media censorship to the real reputational and even physical risks people face for expressing their views, constitutional education has never been more urgent. Today’s students are inheriting a democracy where fundamental rights are under pressure and civic discourse is increasingly strained.

FAIR stands committed to teaching the Constitution as what it truly is: a shared foundation for democratic discourse and civic engagement. Our founders designed a framework not for unanimous agreement, but for productive disagreement—a system where diverse perspectives could coexist and compete through established processes rather than destructive conflict.

On September 17, FAIR will host our featured Constitution Day Webinar entitled “Beyond the Culture Wars: Teaching Constitutional Principles in Polarized Times” featuring:

Dr. Adam Seagrave , Associate Professor of Civic and Economic Thought and Leadership at Arizona State University and co-creator of FAIR's American Experience curriculum

Professor Liz Evans, Nationally Board Certified Social Studies/History Teacher

Our speakers will address many critical challenges facing educators today, including:

How political polarization has made teaching founding principles seem partisan when they're actually foundational

Why culture wars have weaponized constitutional concepts rather than teaching them objectively

How teachers avoid constitutional topics to prevent controversy, creating civically illiterate citizens

The importance of teaching constitutional structure before political interpretations: separation of powers, federalism, checks and balances

The need to emphasize the Constitution as a process for resolving disagreements, not a list of predetermined answers

The importance of framing contentious issues as constitutional questions rather than political battles

How to teach competing constitutional interpretations without advocating for specific positions

This webinar will also explore the educational environment that necessitated FAIR's American Experience curriculum. Throughout the week, we will be highlighting this event and sharing constitutional insights and historical context across our social media platforms to celebrate this momentous day.

Dignity Over Violence: A Unified Civic Response

America is reeling after the high-profile assassination of one of the most influential young conservative leaders, Charlie Kirk. A broad coalition of organizations now face a crossroads. Can we come together as a movement to rise above violence and mount a serious challenge to the divides that threaten America?

Join leaders from Braver Angels and FAIR for a conversation about the depolarization movement charting a course forward in the aftermath of a political assassination.

FAIR in Conversation - The Psychology of Totalitarianism by Mattias Desmet

Three years after its 2022 publication, Mattias Desmet’s The Psychology of Totalitarianism feels more urgent than ever. By unearthing the psychological roots of totalitarian thinking, Desmet offers a profound analysis of a world strained by isolation, anxiety, and techno-dominance. His work challenges us to recognize the depths of the waters we have been submerged in—and to ask what it takes to stay awake. Together, we’ll probe Desmet’s concept of mass formation and connect it to the realities of our own time. Join FAIR in Conversation on September 24th at 7pm ET!

