Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KEN's avatar
KEN
1d

Can you require members of Congress to attend? They are examples of the ignorance of US citizens. Perhaps they should pass a US Constitution test before being able to serve.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Laura Sauter's avatar
Laura Sauter
1d

It's a mistake to call Charlie Kirk a "conservative."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture