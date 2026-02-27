Dear Friends of FAIR,

Last week, FAIR’s team attended the Minnesota Council for the Social Studies (MCSS) conference at Macalester College in St. Paul, and I am truly excited by what we experienced.

I’ll admit that I had real concerns heading into this trip. With immigration enforcement dominating the headlines, I was uncertain how a curriculum rooted in shared American values and constitutional principles would land with educators navigating a turbulent moment. What I found instead was something I didn’t expect: hope.

Prior to the conference, I had the honor of presenting an overview of FAIR’s curriculum at an event hosted by the Minnesota Partnership for Achievement. The attendees were educators, administrators, parents, and community supporters from across the state.

We moved through the course framework together, and I invited participants to try a sample exercise from a lesson on Identity and Belonging, a small-group discussion exploring whether their own American experience is best represented by the Melting Pot, the Mosaic, or the Salad Bowl metaphor. And that’s when the room came alive. People leaned in. The conversations were personal, candid, and remarkably thoughtful. When I called time, participants were reluctant to stop, and that reluctance is exactly the point. Because FAIR’s curriculum doesn’t tell students what to think, it creates conditions that make them want to think.

That evening also highlighted one of my biggest takeaways from the trip: Minnesota is so much more than Minneapolis and St. Paul. Whether they’re from suburbs, small towns, or rural communities, Minnesotans are grappling with the issues FAIR’s curriculum was designed to address: classrooms fractured by polarization, students who lack the tools for civil discourse, and a growing sense that American civic identity is fraying at the seams.

But the real surprise came on Saturday.

At our exhibitor table at the MCSS conference, we were approached by far more educators than we anticipated. They didn’t just pause to glance at our materials; they asked substantive questions, expressed genuine interest in exploring adoption at their schools, and, most importantly, left their contact information. I also attended a session I didn’t expect to find at this conference: a workshop devoted to teaching students about the importance of the Constitution in American society. It was a powerful reminder that there are still educators, even in the most politically charged landscapes, who still believe in the founding promise of democratic self-governance and are actively working to pass it on.

I want to be clear: the Twin Cities remain a challenging landscape for FAIR’s curriculum. But I’m optimistic because we found promising pockets and real opportunities last week.

The interest we discovered in Minnesota deserves a response that matches the moment, and that’s why we need your help. In order to bring FAIR’s curriculum to Minnesota classrooms, we will need to align it with the state’s Ethnic Studies standards, the same rigorous process that we engaged Johns Hopkins School for Education Policy to complete for California and Oregon. This isn’t a heavy lift, but it will require resources.

We’re asking for your support to help us raise $60,000 by June 1 to commission that review and engage our curriculum team to implement the necessary revisions.

This is targeted work with a clear deadline and a direct payoff: a curriculum that Minnesota educators can adopt with confidence, knowing it meets their state’s standards and serves all students.

If you believe that every young American deserves a rigorous, balanced civic education that strengthens democratic participation without demanding ideological conformity, please consider making a gift today.

Minnesotans are ready for change. Donate now to help them make it happen!

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

FAIR

