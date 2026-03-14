Fair For All

Fair For All

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MH's avatar
MH
6h

Excellent news regarding, "ACES". I hope the calif conference is a success with School districts signing on. We desperately need to change the narrative. These issues are why I donate to FAIR when I can.

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