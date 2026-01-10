Fair For All

Samhain
8d

Renee Good contributed to her own death far more than Ashli Babbitt did. The primary difference is that now, instead of telling right-wingers: "She shouldn't have been crawling into a window at the Capitol, and as much as that cop had a spotty record, she was in the process of committing a felony when she was shot ", I'm forced to explain to idiot leftists that "Running over federal agents with your SUV after you and your wife interfered with, taunted, and provoked them can have negative consequences, especially if the agent you hit was recently nearly murdered by another, similarity foolish, leftists idiot."

Every sane liberal i have asked will admit the obvious facts here; she may have gotten scared, but she was running the guy over, AFTER provoking federal agents who were doing their jobs, just like they do under Obama. The Democrats are starting a discourse that is going to make Vance the president in 2028.

Neural Foundry
Jan 11

The framing around holding multiple truths simultaneously is crucial and often missing from today's discourse. People aren't just avoiding complexity out of laziness, they're pressured by social media environments that punish nuance and reward certainty. I've noticed this shift even in academic settings where complexity used to be valued, now there's this weird pressure to have instant takes on complicated issues. Creating spaces where genuine dialogue happens without that pressure is honestly waht democracy needs most right now.

