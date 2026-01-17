Stephen F. Somerstein/Getty Images

Dear Friends of FAIR,

This Martin Luther King Jr. Day arrives amid profound disagreements.

ICE raids in Minnesota have sparked fierce debate. The Trump administration’s designation of Venezuelan cartels as terrorist organizations and threats of military action against Iran have divided Americans sharply over questions of sovereignty, security, and American dominance. Social media and cable news reward inflammatory takes and fuel moral blindness on all sides. We isolate ourselves in communities where everyone agrees, making it harder to understand why reasonable people might see things differently.

It’s tempting to invoke Dr. King’s soaring rhetoric and imagine inspiration alone might unite us. But King’s legacy offers something more valuable: a model for engaging across deep differences without abandoning principle.

We remember his “I Have a Dream” speech, and rightfully so. But King spent most days navigating intense disagreements within the civil rights movement itself. He debated Malcolm X over integration versus separatism, wrestled with younger activists who found his nonviolence naive, and faced criticism from moderates who told him to slow down.

King’s genius wasn’t in avoiding conflict, but rather in engaging productively. His Letter from Birmingham Jail stands as perhaps the greatest example of civil discourse in American history. He steel-manned his critics’ arguments, presenting the strongest version before responding. He acknowledged their good intentions while holding firm to principle. He found common ground in shared constitutional values even as he challenged readers to live up to them.

King understood that people with identical values might reach different conclusions based on lived experiences. The question isn’t whether one side is purely righteous; it’s whether we can engage disagreements in ways that move us forward rather than harden divisions.

Americans supporting aggressive immigration enforcement genuinely believe they’re protecting rule of law and national security. Those opposing it genuinely believe they’re protecting human dignity and America’s founding promise. Both arguments rely on constitutional principles.

The pattern repeats in foreign policy. Some see recent shifts on Venezuela and Iran as necessary corrections. Others see dangerous destabilization. Both believe they’re defending American interests.

What would King’s approach look like today? Not pretending disagreements don’t matter, because they matter enormously. Not demanding everyone “be nice,” because genuine civility often means honest, uncomfortable engagement. And certainly not claiming King would have taken one particular side.

Instead, King’s approach asks us to present opponents’ strongest arguments before dismantling them, to acknowledge legitimate concerns while advocating forcefully for our position, and to seek common ground without papering over differences.

The civil rights movement succeeded because King and others built coalitions across differences and made constitutional arguments forcing Americans to confront gaps between stated ideals and actual practices. They practiced “constructive, nonviolent tension” to channel conflict productively.

Today’s challenges require holding principles firmly while engaging those who disagree with intellectual honesty—recognizing that political opponents usually aren’t evil, but operating from different experiences, and seeking solutions that address multiple concerns rather than demanding total victory.

The mountaintop vision matters, but we shouldn’t forget that King spent his time in the valley, patiently doing the work of persuasion and principled engagement. Perhaps the most meaningful way to honor his legacy is to commit to the democratic citizenship he devoted his life to: articulating our opponents’ best arguments, identifying shared values beneath our disagreements, and practicing civil discourse that makes democracy possible.

With gratitude,

Monica Harris

Executive Director

