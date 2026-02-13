Dear Friends of FAIR,

FAIR challenges ideological mandates and discriminatory practices that undermine civil rights, free inquiry, and evidence-based practice across our institutions. Increasingly, those same pressures of conformity, self-censorship, and reduced viewpoint diversity are also affecting mental healthcare.

Therapists are granted extraordinary access to people’s private thoughts, moral conflicts, family relationships, religious commitments, political beliefs, and fears about belonging. When ideological assumptions quietly become part of clinical “best practices,” patients can be steered, silenced, misdirected, or misunderstood, often without realizing it. The real consequences of ideologically driven therapy are evident and lasting in people’s lives.

Last week, we announced FAIR’s first long-form continuing education course, offering a way forward: Culture in Psychotherapy Without the Corrosion of Identity Politics - A Bipartisan, Pro-Human Model.

This week, we highlight the work of the Open Therapy Institute (OTI), an important complement to FAIR. OTI addresses concerns frequently raised by clinicians, educators, and patients: how politicized ideas and institutional blind spots can influence mental health care, affecting trust, clinical judgment, and outcomes.

Open Therapy Institute is asking questions that are surprisingly difficult to ask in mental health training programs:

What happens when ideological consensus replaces clinical curiosity?

How does political or moral certainty affect therapeutic neutrality and trust?

Who is left underserved or harmed when clinicians are trained to see some identities, beliefs, or professions primarily through a political lens?

By documenting blind spots, whether in men’s mental health, religious patients, law enforcement, or the effects of self-censorship, the Open Therapy Institute advances the same goals FAIR champions: open inquiry, viewpoint diversity, and institutional integrity. Like FAIR, OTI does not argue for a political outcome; they seek better questions, better evidence, and better care.

We encourage our readers, especially clinicians, educators, and those who work in mental health or adjacent fields, to explore OTI’s resources.

In addition, for a limited time, OTI is offering exclusive discounts to FAIR members.

If you’re a mental health professional or work closely with one, you will find OTI’s resources and FAIR’s new training invaluable.

Amid today’s culture wars, Identity Politics corrodes the teaching and practice of psychotherapy, especially in the widely-misunderstood realm of “culture” and “diversity.” Many people on both sides feel distrustful, alienated, and/or demoralized. This course gives a structural model for clinical work that re-enlivens moral depth — without moralism. The goal is to clarify concepts and conflicts that impact daily life and clinical settings. It aims to facilitate engagement with patients and colleagues — and within ourselves — even as we grapple with vital and controversial issues.

