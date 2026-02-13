Fair For All

Fair For All

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tim's avatar
Tim
1d

Addressing only identity politics will not accomplish much because identity politics is just a result (symptom) of post-modernist critical theory. The social sciences are now founded on critical theory. To solve any issue you need to get to root cause.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Foundation Against Intolerance & Racism · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture