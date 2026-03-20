Fair For All

Fair For All

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Mary Poindexter McLaughlin's avatar
Mary Poindexter McLaughlin
2h

Congratulations to all! I'm honored to be included with such a creative, diverse bunch. Thank you, FAIR.

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
8h

Awful lot of female grant winners. Who was on the selection committee and what were the criteria for candidate selection, evaluation, and awarding of grants.

Also, seems like a DEI redux is a major push of FAIR. Same crew, different spin from what I can see.

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