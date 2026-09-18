Fair For All

Fair For All

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Dennis Kukuk's avatar
Dennis Kukuk
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Great article. As a teacher and school counselor for over four decades, I always knew, and affirmed in my record-keeping and classroom curriculum, that parents have these rights. Any school, or individual educator, or counselor, who wants to play “loosy-goosy” with parents’ rights need to know their responsibility and accountability.

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